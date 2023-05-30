Two injured in weekend crash in Southwest Virginia

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A weekend crash in Dickenson County sent two people to the hospital.

Officials with the Clintwood Fire Department were called to the intersection of Dickenson Highway and Cranesnest Campground early Saturday morning.

When crews arrived, they found one car on the shoulder and another in the middle of the road.

One patient was flown out while the other was taken to by ambulance to a local hospital.

No word on their identities or current conditions.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.