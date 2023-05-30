Summertime Pattern Settles In

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to watch a summer pattern settle into the region as we close out the month of May.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Warm and muggy conditions this evening mean I can’t completely rule out a stray storm, but most stay dry as partly cloudy skies stay in place overnight. Lows stay mild, in the middle to upper 50s. We’ll also have to watch for a bit of dense fog in the river valleys as we head into the morning hours.

A slightly unsettled pattern works in for part of the region as we head into the day on Wednesday. Minor disturbances will continue to work through the region starting midweek. This will bring us afternoon chances for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms as we remain warm and humid for the final day of May. Highs topping out in the middle 80s.

Into June and Beyond

We’ll continue to see the potential for those daily showers and storms as we head through much of the rest of the week as a summerlike pattern takes over. Low pressure off the coast of the Atlantic will continue to steer weak disturbances through the region, combining with heat and humidity for daily chances at showers and storms Thursday right on through the weekend.

That will be accompanied by plenty of heat and humidity. Daily highs start creeping up into the middle 80s for most as we head though the back half of the week and into the weekend. Dew points, or the best direct measurement of moisture at the surface, are going to hang in the 60s, so it’s going to be a muggy feel as some folks make a run for the upper 80s at times.

