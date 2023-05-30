Sheangshang pleads not guilty to murder of Deputy Caleb Conley

The man accused of killing a Scott County sheriff’s deputy was back in court Tuesday morning....
The man accused of killing a Scott County sheriff’s deputy was back in court Tuesday morning. Steven Sheangshang appeared via video. He entered a plea of not guilty to all six Scott County charges he’s facing at his arraignment.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of killing a Scott County sheriff’s deputy was back in court Tuesday morning.

Steven Sheangshang appeared via video. He entered a plea of not guilty to all six Scott County charges he’s facing at his arraignment.

PREVIOUS: Man accused of killing Ky. deputy appears in court

Those charges include murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, burglary in the first degree, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition of an automobile.

It’s been just over a week since Deputy Caleb Conley was killed during a traffic stop on I-75. Sheangshang’s arrest citation says he shot Conley as he came up to the car.

Conley’s death has hit the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the community hard. Sheriff Tony Hampton and about a dozen others from the sheriff’s office were in the courtroom Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Hampton shared some words with us after court, and he said they will be there every step of the way.

RELATED: Couple says man accused of killing Ky. deputy held them at gunpoint, stole their car

“Everybody has just stuck together. That’s what we do. We’re a family here,” said Sheriff Hampton. “It’s been tough, but we’ve got to get through this, and sticking together is the best way to do it.”

The judge set a preliminary hearing date for Tuesday, June 6.

Sheangshang also appeared again Tuesday afternoon in Fayette County Court on charges of burglary, theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. Those charges are separate from the Fayette County charges he is facing in connection with Conley’s death. Sheangshang also pleaded not guilty to those charges. The judge set his bond at $50,000 in that case.

Deputy Conley’s visitation will be held Wednesday at Scott County High School from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

His funeral will be held Thursday at the high school. The service begins at 11 a.m. He will then be taken to Cynthiana to his final resting place.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend incident leaves middle school student dead
Truck driver arrested in Southern Kentucky, accused of running cars off the road
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
Traffic stop leads to discovery of convicted felon and large amount of drugs
Police searching for suspects in Laurel County theft
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Knox County man facing host of charges following police chase

Latest News

Teen Dies in Accident at Lake Cumberland-6 p.m.
For some women diagnosed with cancer, the thought of losing their hair can sometimes be...
Wig program is a boost of confidence to women facing cancer
Remote Area Medical
RAM set to open two-day free clinic in Hazard June 3-4
It’s a somber sight, a police procession following the death of an officer. One viewer had a...
Good Question: Is there a designated order of vehicles in a fallen officer escort procession?
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed