Reed Sheppard will not play in Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Game

Reed Sheppard during the McDonald's All-American Games in Houston, Texas.
Reed Sheppard during the McDonald's All-American Games in Houston, Texas.(Alex Pennacchia)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The high school basketball career of Reed Sheppard is officially over.

According to multiple sources, North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard will not be playing in the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Games slated for June 9-10.

He will not play in the game due to “obligations at the University of Kentucky”. Freshman move-in at UK is scheduled for Wednesday.

Sheppard was the lone mountain player on the boys’ roster.

