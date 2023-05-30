Reed Sheppard will not play in Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Game

(WYMT) - The high school basketball career of Reed Sheppard is officially over.

According to multiple sources, North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard will not be playing in the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Games slated for June 9-10.

He will not play in the game due to “obligations at the University of Kentucky”. Freshman move-in at UK is scheduled for Wednesday.

Sheppard was the lone mountain player on the boys’ roster.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.