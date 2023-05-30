RAM set to open two-day free clinic in Hazard June 3-4

Remote Area Medical
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Remote Area Medical will be operating a pop-up clinic in Hazard this upcoming weekend.

The clinic, offering free dental, vision, and medical care to those who need it, will be open at East Perry Elementary School on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4.

All services are free and no ID is required, but all services are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. Friday night, with clinic doors opening at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Patients are asked to be prepared to choose between dental or vision services due to time constraints.

The clinic’s services include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on site, women’s health exams and general medical exams. Behavioral health services, A1C testing, and COVID-19 vaccinations will be available as well.

East Perry Elementary School is located at 301 Perry Circle Road, Hazard, Ky.

