Police name suspect in deadly Georgetown police chase crash
By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know the name of the suspect accused of leading police on a chase that left one person dead in Georgetown.

Police say Deionta Catlett is facing a manslaughter charge.
Police say Deionta Catlett is facing a manslaughter charge.(Scott County Detention Center)

The crash happened early Tuesday morning on US-25 near Pebble Beach Drive.

Georgetown Police Chief Darin Allgood says a suspected intoxicated driver went through the city of Georgetown, eventually getting onto northbound US Route 25. He says the driver U-turned at Burton Pike and started to come back southbound.

Chief Allgood says spike strips were deployed but failed to stop the vehicle. While traveling south, the driver crossed the center line, hitting another vehicle head-on. The collision killed the other driver.

Police say Catlett was taken to the hospital in Georgetown to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Scott County Coroner has not yet identified the victim in the deadly crash.

We’ll keep you updated.

