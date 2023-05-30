Police looking for armed robbery suspect

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying a man who reportedly robbed a Laurel...
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying a man who reportedly robbed a Laurel County gas station.(MGN)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man who reportedly robbed a Laurel County gas station.

In a Facebook post, officials with the sheriff’s office posted a photo of the man who they believe robbed the Ruby Market off U.S. 25, approximately a quarter of a mile south of London.

Officials say the incident happened at 1:46 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or message the sheriff’s offices’ Facebook page.

