Perry County Central softball is headed to Lexington

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry Central beat Letcher County 8-2 in the 14th Region softball championship game on Monday.

The Commodores and Cougars were locked in a tight one, 2-1 going into the 7th.

Alyssa Dixon started the top of the 7th with a triple, sparking a six run 7th from Perry.

“We just new that we had to keep our game plan,” said Perry County head coach Bobby Ratliff. “Honestly the inning before it ended I didn’t say a word to them, I let them talk, let them do their thing, they got pumped up ready to go and they stepped in the box and produced.”

Perry County will head to Lexington, June 2, to play East Jessamine in the first round of the state tournament.

“It’s an amazing opportunity and experience getting to play on UK’s field, we’ve not been there so I don’t really know what to expect,” said Ratliff. “I do know this, these girls’ will work hard this week they’ll go down and represent this region and they’ll give it their absolute best”

For more information, check out the full bracket here.

