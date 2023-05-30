Mothers Against Drunk Driving responds to latest CKY police chase

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A law passed three years ago mandates that police agencies have policies in place regarding chases.

That law came about because of a DUI in Anderson County.

What happened then is quite similar to what happened today in Georgetown.

House Bill 298 was called Jill’s Law. It passed and was signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear in 2020. It states that police agencies have to have a pursuit plan and policy regarding how they conduct police chases. The law also requires police to undergo a certain amount of training regarding police pursuits.

The law came about after a crash that killed Jill Hurst in Anderson County. Police say a man high on acid was trying to get away from them when his car hit the car Hurst was in, killing her. This morning, a suspected intoxicated driver was fleeing from police when that driver collided head on with another driver killing that other driver.

“And there is no right answer in these situations. That is what makes it so hard and so devastating,” said Alex Otte with Mothers Against Drunk Driving. “But law enforcement does have a responsibility to get these people off the road and off the water.”

The 2020 law does not prevent police from engaging in pursuits but does require departments to have a plan in place.

“If an officer or a member of the community sees someone who is clearly not okay and that person has the potential to go and kill someone, what do they do?” Otte said. “What is the right answer?”

We reached out to Jill Hurt’s family today but they told us they are heartbroken for the family of the victim in this morning’s tragic accident. Phil Pendleton WKYT.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.