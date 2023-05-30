Good Question: Is there a designated order of vehicles in a fallen officer escort procession?

By Victor Puente
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a somber sight, a police procession following the death of an officer. One viewer had a question about them.

For today’s Good Question Joe asks, “Is there a designated order of law enforcement agency vehicles in a fallen officer escort procession?”

No Joe, there aren’t any official rules. But you will see some similarities, like the agency impacted by that loss usually leading the procession.

Captain Paul Blanton, a public information officer with Kentucky State Police, told us beyond that, there isn’t any guideline or specific order.

He said even the agency leading the procession could change, for example, if the officer had worked for another agency at some point in their career.

Those decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

