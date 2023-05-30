Christian bookstore still burning bright in Pike County after 40 years

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - When Lighthouse Christian Bookstore opened its doors in 1983, it was Jim Ratliff’s answer to a need for Christian resources in the region.

That vision grew as the store flourished, bringing customers from all around to drop in for Bibles, study resources, gifts, and more.

“Neither my wife nor I had ever been in the retail business before in our entire lives, said owner Jim Ratliff. “We were in our mid-30s and it just occurred to us that we wanted to do this. And I guess I was foolish enough not to realize all the things I didn’t know. But it worked out.”

The store has been part of milestones for those who rely on its services, as the Ratliff’s have gotten to know the people who shop there.

“And we’ve served as many as four generations of people- even in the same family. It’s been an incredible ride,” he said. “They actually came to Pikeville to see us and the other stores were the drop bys. We were the destination. That’s incredibly flattering and I don’t think I’ll ever quite get used to that.”

Now, 40 years later, their customers are part of their milestone: four decades of dedication to their small business.

“The most amazing thing has been the people- to watch the people grow. To watch them, yes, grow older, but grow in the Lord,” Ratliff said.

And though the pandemic was hard on the business, Ratliff says they made it out stronger than ever,

“It was really hard and hurtful to see your resources dwindle away to almost nothing,” he said. “It made us thankful to be here. Because we weren’t always sure we would be.”

He said, thanks to the customers, they are celebrating 40 years as a beacon of light and hope to the community. And he is grateful that God blessed them to make it happen.

