Weekend incident leaves middle school student dead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Police are investigating following the death of a middle school student this weekend in Morehead.

Rowan County Middle School posted about the death Saturday.

The Rowan County coroner’s office confirms the student was airlifted to UK Hospital, where he later died.

We have reached out to the sheriff’s office to see what led up to the death.

The school will have grief counselors on campus Tuesday.

