Truck driver arrested in Southern Kentucky, accused of running cars off the road

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One truck driver from Texas is facing charges following an incident this weekend in Wayne County.

Dispatch alerted deputies about a reckless driver in a semi running cars off the road just before 6:30 Sunday night traveling east on Highway 90.

One deputy was already on the road at the time when the truck passed him. Another deputy responded to help.

The first officer witnessed the truck running off the road and hitting the rumble strips several times while driving fast.

When police tried to pull the driver over, he refused to stop for nearly four miles, finally stopping near the Pulaski County line.

After he stopped, police said the driver, later identified as William Eustace, of Lubbock, Texas, did not exit the cab for several minutes though he was told to several times by the deputies.

He was charged with speeding, reckless driving and fleeing or evading police. Eustace was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center, but is no longer listed as an inmate at the facility.

