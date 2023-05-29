Traffic stop leaves to discovery of convicted felon and large amount of drugs

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police(Kentucky State Police)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One man was arrested after a traffic stop leads to several charges.

On Saturday, May 20th around 8:30 p.m., one Kentucky State Police trooper saw a moving violation on Highway 15 in Hazard.

Another trooper joined the first to stop the car. During the stop, the troopers believed the driver, Austin Endicott, 23, of Whitesburg, was driving under the influence.

Once they got Endicott out of the car, police saw a gun laying out in the open in the car. When they ran his name through dispatch, the troopers discovered he was a convicted felon.

A search of the car led to the discovery of more than one pound of meth, cocaine and a large amount of money.

Endicott was arrested and is charged with speeding, DUI, driving on a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Queen's coronation
2023 Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Queen crowned in Pineville
slemp fire
28 people without a home after Perry County apartment fire
Tina Sue Webb
Director of popular EKY coal miners’ museum dies at 65
17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the...
Teenager pronounced dead at Lake Cumberland
Johnson County mourns loss of long-time community volunteer

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Knox County man facing host of charges following police chase
Police searching for suspects in Laurel County theft
Soggy at times for Memorial Day, heat returns later this week
Truck driver arrested in Southern Kentucky, accused of running cars off the road