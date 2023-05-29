Traffic stop leaves to discovery of convicted felon and large amount of drugs

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One man was arrested after a traffic stop leads to several charges.

On Saturday, May 20th around 8:30 p.m., one Kentucky State Police trooper saw a moving violation on Highway 15 in Hazard.

Another trooper joined the first to stop the car. During the stop, the troopers believed the driver, Austin Endicott, 23, of Whitesburg, was driving under the influence.

Once they got Endicott out of the car, police saw a gun laying out in the open in the car. When they ran his name through dispatch, the troopers discovered he was a convicted felon.

A search of the car led to the discovery of more than one pound of meth, cocaine and a large amount of money.

Endicott was arrested and is charged with speeding, DUI, driving on a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.