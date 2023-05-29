Soggy at times for Memorial Day, heat returns later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you have outdoor plans today, you might have to dodge some raindrops or rumbles of thunder at times.

Today and Tonight

The holiday will start off with quite a bit of fog in spots, so if you are out and about early, be careful. Temperatures will also be a little on the cool side, so watch out for that.

Look for a mix of mostly to partly cloudy skies today. Scattered chances for showers and storms will be around off and on all day. If you plan to go decorate graves today, make sure you check the radar before you go. The further west you are, the better the chance you may not see as much. Highs will only top out in the low to mid-70s, making this one of the cooler Memorial Day forecasts in recent history.

Tonight, look for a stray shower early and then skies will start to clear late. Lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

We will start a warming trend on Tuesday, but we won’t completely get rid of the rain chances. I do believe most of us will stay drier on Tuesday. Look for a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 80.

Mostly clear skies will take over Tuesday night. Lows drop to around 60.

Scattered chances for showers and storms return on Wednesday for the last day of May and we will stay warm through the first weekend of June. Highs Wednesday will top out in the low 80s, jump into the mid-80s by Thursday and be in the upper 80s to near 90 Friday and Saturday.

If you are heading out to the Poke Sallet Festival in Harlan later this week, be ready to sweat.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

