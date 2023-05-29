Police searching for suspects in Laurel County theft

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to identify some suspects and their car following an early morning theft.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Monday at a business off Highway 552 just south of London.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said extensive damage was done to the front of the building when the suspects tried to use an SUV to ram the front door.

You can see surveillance photos of the suspects and the SUV in the Facebook post below.

If you know who they might be, you are asked to contact the office at 606-864-6600, message the office Facebook page, use the sheriff’s office app on your smartphone or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

