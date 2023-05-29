Knoxville police investigating Victor Ashe Park shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened at Victor Ashe Park on Bradshaw Road Monday afternoon, according to department officials.

There was one male victim in the shooting, who was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Additionally, KPD officials said they had detained two people for further investigation.

This is a developing story.

