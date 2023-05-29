Knoxville police investigating Victor Ashe Park shooting

A man was shot in Victor Ashe Park Monday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Knoxville police investigating Victor Ashe Park shooting
Knoxville police investigating Victor Ashe Park shooting(WSAW)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened at Victor Ashe Park on Bradshaw Road Monday afternoon, according to department officials.

There was one male victim in the shooting, who was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Additionally, KPD officials said they had detained two people for further investigation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

