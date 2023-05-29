Knoxville police investigating Victor Ashe Park shooting
A man was shot in Victor Ashe Park Monday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened at Victor Ashe Park on Bradshaw Road Monday afternoon, according to department officials.
There was one male victim in the shooting, who was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Additionally, KPD officials said they had detained two people for further investigation.
This is a developing story.
