Knox County man reported missing

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Corbin man who police say requires regular medical treatment has been reported missing.

Knox County officials issued a welfare check on Guy Siler, 54, of Corbin, after a neighbor said he had not seen him since Wednesday.

The neighbor said that Siler has several health issues and requires regular treatment and medication.

He was last seen at his home on KY 830 in Corbin on Wednesday afternoon wearing only blue boxer shorts. He is described as 6′'3″ with medium length brown hair and dark skin.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.