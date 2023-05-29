Knox County man facing host of charges following police chase

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is behind bars on a host of charges following two incidents late last week.

On Friday, Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith received information that a wanted fugitive from another case was driving on U.S. 25E near Barbourville.

When Smith saw the car and tried to stop it, the driver took off. Other deputies and a Kentucky State Police trooper joined the chase which ended in the Boone Height community when the suspect, later identified as Sandy Rice, 41, of Barbourville, jumped out of the car and tried to take off on foot. He was arrested a short time later.

The sheriff’s office had already been looking for Rice for a previous trespassing complaint and to serve him on an indictment warrant.

He is charged with several counts of wanton endangerment, several counts of assault, including some on police and other first responders, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public intoxication and other charges.

Rice is being held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $20,000 cash bond. He is expected to appear in court on June 1st.

