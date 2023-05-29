Kentucky baseball is dancing as one 16 NCAA regional hosts

Kentucky catcher Devin Burkes (7)
Kentucky catcher Devin Burkes (7)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Nate Johnson
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky baseball (36-18) is officially in the NCAA Baseball Tournament with Lexington and Kentucky Proud Park being one of 16 regional host sites.

Kentucky finished their regular season 36-18 and falling in the SEC tournament in the first round to Alabama, 4-0.

This will be the first time an NCAA Regional has been played at Kentucky Proud Park, but the third time in program history UK has been selected as a host. Kentucky also hosted in 2006 and 2017, advancing to the Super Regional round in coach Nick Mingione’s first season in 2017.

The other 16 regional sites are below. The full field of 64 will be announced Monday at noon.

Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (34-21-1)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-15)

Charlottesville, Virginia – Virginia (45-12)

Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (43-17)

Columbia, South Carolina – South Carolina (39-19)

Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (39-19)

Coral Gables, Florida – Miami (FL) (40-19)

Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (41-16)

Gainesville, Florida – Florida (44-14)

Lexington, Kentucky – Kentucky (36-18)

Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (41-18)

Stanford, California – Stanford (38-16)

Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma State (41-17) through games of 5/28

Terre Haute, Indiana – Indiana State (42-15)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Alabama (40-19)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina – Wake Forest (47-10)

