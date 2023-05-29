Field set for Lexington Regional, Cats earn 12-seed

Kentucky finished the regular season 36-18 and fell to Alabama in the first round of the SEC Tournament.(Regina Rickert)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The field is set for the Lexington regional of the College World Series.

12-seed Kentucky will play Ball State (36-21) in the first round, with Indiana and WVU on the other side of the bracket.

The winner of the Lexington Regional will face the winner of the Baton Rouge Regional in the supers.

This will be the first time an NCAA Regional has been played at Kentucky Proud Park, but the third time in program history UK has been selected as a host. Kentucky also hosted in 2006 and 2017, advancing to the Super Regional round in coach Nick Mingione’s first season in 2017.

Auburn, LSU, South Carolina, Arkansas, Florida and Vanderbilt were also selected to host, giving the SEC half of the sites.

Kentucky finished the regular season 36-18 and fell to Alabama in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

See the entire bracket below or on NCAA.com.

2023 NCAA College World Series Bracket
2023 NCAA College World Series Bracket(NCAA)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

