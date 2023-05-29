Family returns to Louisville Zoo following viral orangutan video

Family returns to Louisville Zoo following viral orangutan video
By Sean Baute
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Breckenridge County family is racking up millions of online views on a video they captured at the Louisville zoo.

It shows the moment an orangutan seemingly asks to look at their two-week-old son.

On May 4, Shalena Hittle posted a video to TikTok that shows the encounter between her husband Dakota, two-week old son Judah and Amber the Orangutan.

A few weeks later, it’s amassed more than 9 million views.

“It was just insane for her to point at us, and to point at him,” said Dakota. “I didn’t even believe it at first as soon as we got up to the glass she started kissing at him and stuff, it was just amazing. It’s just one of those experiences you’re never going to get again.”

The Hittles are from Breckenridge County.

They’re zoo regulars and returned for the first time since the viral video.

Their last visit was actually celebrating their two-year-old Jeremiah’s birthday, but it was his baby brother that stole the show.

Mom and dad can’t wait to show the video to Judah when he’s older.

