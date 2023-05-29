EKY veterans share meaning of Memorial Day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For many people, Memorial Day might mean a day off of work or a day to hit the lake, but for those at the Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard, this day takes on a whole new meaning.

“Memorial Day means I’ve had a lot of good friends who died,” said U.S. Marines veteran Gary Rubado. “I’m not happy with it, but as far as the veterans and all of us are concerned, each one of us served in our own way.”

Rubado is just one of several veterans at the center who have experienced loss firsthand.

“It kindly pulls on your heartstrings, you know,” said U.S. Navy veteran Gary DeBord. “Memorial Day reminds me of, I lost three of my good buddies, we went in at the same time, and they didn’t make it back, and I think about them all the time.”

The center’s activities director Jennifer Young said although this day can sometimes be a sad one for the veterans, they often lean on one another for support.

“It may not be a really heartfelt talk. It may be some really wild jokes or cutting up, ‘let’s get outside where the air is fresh,’” Young said. “You’ll see one of them go up to their buddy and say, ‘hey, let’s get outside, let’s go do something,’ and they’ll pull each other aside and do stuff like that. For the most part, its just them lifting each other up and they never really have to talk about it.”

In the midst of activities the center hosts for the veterans on this holiday, they still find time to honor the residents who died within the last year.

“It feels like a huge responsibility. It’s something you want to get right,” Young added. “You want to make sure everything’s right because they deserve perfection.”

Some of the veterans said while you are out on Memorial Day, make sure to take the time to thank a veteran for their service and to think of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“For all of these men who’s been through that stuff, they deserve everything they can possibly do to continue on with their lives,” Rubado said.

Young said she encourages young people to come and volunteer at the veterans center whenever they can, in hopes that the younger generations can have a better understanding of how much these men and women have sacrificed for our country.

