Above-average temperatures return to close out May

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A summerlike weather pattern returns to the region as we close out the month of May. Temperatures will be above average, and spotty showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening.

Tonight Through Tuesday Night

A stray shower can not be ruled out, especially during the early evening hours, but most of the area remains dry through tonight. Overnight lows fall into the upper-50s under a partly cloudy sky. We are also watching out for some patchy fog, especially late tonight and early Tuesday.

The forecast looks very seasonable on Tuesday. Highs top out in the lower-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm will be possible, especially during the afternoon and evening, but it will not rain everywhere.

Again, a stray shower is possible during the early evening hours on Tuesday, but most of the region stays dry into Tuesday night. Overnight lows dip into the upper-50s and lower-60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Summer Sizzle Returns

We stay warm for the rest of the work week.

Highs on Wednesday reach the low-to-mid-80s under a mix of Sun clouds. An isolated shower or storm will be possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows bottom out in the lower-60s.

Our “copy and paste” forecast continues on Thursday. Temperatures top out in the mid-80s under a partly cloudy sky. We are also watching out for scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures soar into the upper-80s on Friday under a mix of Sun and clouds. A stray shower will be possible, but the overall risk is low. Be sure to take those heat safety tips seriously as some locations could flirt with 90º.

Extended Forecast

The forecast does not look to change for the upcoming weekend.

We stay partly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures top out in the mid-to-upper-80s, while lows only dip into the mid-to-lower-60s.

An isolated shower or storm will be possible at times, but most of the region looks to stay dry.

