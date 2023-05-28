Tracking spotty showers for Memorial Day, summer sizzle by midweek

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Spotty showers will be possible on Memorial Day. It does not look as widespread as Sunday, but you may need the rain gear at times. Then, we are monitoring a summerlike weather pattern for much of the upcoming work week.

Tonight Through Monday Night

Scattered showers will linger across the region through tonight. The heaviest rain looks to exit the area, but some stray showers can not be ruled out overnight. We stay gloomy and cool. Overnight lows fall into the lower-50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

On Memorial Day, spotty showers look to linger. It does not look to be as widespread as Sunday, but some showers will be possible at times. High temperatures top out in the lower-70s under a partly sunny sky.

By Monday night, the pesky area of low pressure that brought us our soggy weekend looks to finally move away. As a result, most of us will be dry. However, a stray shower can not be ruled out, especially during the early evening. Overnight lows fall into the upper-50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Summer Sizzle Looks to Return

For the middle and end of the upcoming work week, the big story for our region looks to be a summerlike weather pattern.

Highs on Tuesday top out in the lower-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Isolated showers and storms will be possible, especially during the afternoon and evening, but it will not rain everywhere. Lows dip into the lower-60s.

We get even warmer on Wednesday. Temperatures reach the mid-80s under a partly cloudy sky. Again, an isolated shower or storm will be possible during the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows bottom out in the low-to-mid-60s.

On Thursday, this “copy and paste” forecast continues. Pop-up showers and storms will be possible by the afternoon and evening, but it will not rain everywhere. Highs soar into the mid-and-upper-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, lows only dip into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

We look to stay warm as we close out the work week. Highs on Friday soar into the upper-80s across the region under a partly cloudy sky. A stray shower will be possible, but most of us look dry. Lows only fall into the mid-60s.

The forecast does not change much as we kick off next weekend. Temperatures stay in the upper-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. A stray shower is possible on Saturday, but the overall threat is low. Again, lows bottom out into the mid-60s.

