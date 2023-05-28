Scott County group honors fallen veterans

Steven Delk and many others are devoting their Sunday to honoring their fellow veterans who...
Steven Delk and many others are devoting their Sunday to honoring their fellow veterans who have given their lives for our country.(Pixabay)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Scott County veterans spent their Sunday visiting cemeteries.

“Memorial Day...a lot of people don’t know it’s a day of remembrance,” said Steven Delk, 2nd Vice Commander of American Legion Post 24. “...Remembrance for those who have passed away. Served our country. Brave souls.”

Delk and many others are devoting their Sunday to honoring their fellow veterans who have given their lives for our country.

“We feel it’s very important that these names get read and that these heroes are remembered,” said Delk.

They’re visiting cemeteries in Scott County, where their Honor Guard does a 21-gun salute, followed by a performance of taps before they read off the names of fallen veterans residing at each cemetery.

“We get a good number of family members that come and just want to hear their family member’s name read, and it’s our honor to do that,” said Delk.

The post dedicated part of their ceremony to their brother, and 8 year veteran, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley. He served with the US Army for 8 years before serving the Scott County Sheriff’s office for 4 years.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the...
Teenager pronounced dead at Lake Cumberland
Retired Kentucky State Trooper Roy Boleyn has died at age 72.
Retired Kentucky State Trooper involved in 1983 shootout dies
Queen's coronation
2023 Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Queen crowned in Pineville
A Knott County man has been reported missing after officials say he had not been seen since...
Update: Missing man found in Knott County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Body found at Warfield Park

Latest News

Johnson County mourns loss of long-time community volunteer
Construction underway on Route 7.
EKY road crews working on ‘intensified’ repairs after flooding last summer
A former firefighter died after a rollover crash on Friday, according to the Tazewell Fire...
Former firefighter dies after rollover crash in Claiborne County
Common Memorial Day weekend injuries and illnesses