Johnson County mourns loss of long-time community volunteer

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Johnson County are mourning the loss of someone who was a pillar of their community.

65-year-old Tina Webb, of Hager Hill, died on Saturday after battling cancer for several months.

Webb was most known for her community involvement. She served as a board member for the Kentucky Apple Festival and served as the Van Lear Historical Society Coal Miners’ Museum director for 20 years.

“Oh, my goodness, I want to be remembered just like her. Pretty sure I won’t be as amazing as her, and I told her, I said, ‘mom, don’t worry about it. We’ll make sure that building don’t, it’s gonna run. We’re gonna keep the tour groups coming in,’” said Webb’s daughter Tikena Castle.

Webb’s visitation is taking place at the Phelps and Son Funeral Home in Paintsville Sunday night, followed by a second visitation there on Monday.

Webb will have an additional visitation on Tuesday at the US-23 Country Music Highway Museum in Staffordsville, where her funeral will also be held afterwards.

Details on her visitation and funeral services can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the...
Teenager pronounced dead at Lake Cumberland
Retired Kentucky State Trooper Roy Boleyn has died at age 72.
Retired Kentucky State Trooper involved in 1983 shootout dies
Queen's coronation
2023 Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Queen crowned in Pineville
A Knott County man has been reported missing after officials say he had not been seen since...
Update: Missing man found in Knott County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Body found at Warfield Park

Latest News

Construction underway on Route 7.
EKY road crews working on ‘intensified’ repairs after flooding last summer
A former firefighter died after a rollover crash on Friday, according to the Tazewell Fire...
Former firefighter dies after rollover crash in Claiborne County
Common Memorial Day weekend injuries and illnesses
Victor Espinoza rides American Pharoah to victory in the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby...
A look at what’s being done to try and keep horses from dying while racing