Henderson Police: Bradley Gillespie’s body recovered in river
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say preliminary investigation shows they have recovered the body of Bradley Gillespie.

Officials were called to the Henderson riverfront after a body was found floating Sunday.

Police say identifiers match Gillespie and an autopsy is set for Tuesday in Madisonville.

[Click here for prior coverage]

Sunday marked the fifth day of the manhunt for Gillespie.

He is a convicted double murderer who authorities say escaped from an Ohio prison with another inmate, Jason Lee.

The two were seen on video at Evansville’s west side Home Depot.

Police newly confirmed Sunday there was also a confirmed sighting in Vincennes.

The pair crashed after a chase early Wednesday morning in Henderson. Lee was taken into custody.

Authorities used hundreds of man hours among several agencies in the search for Gillespie.

Here was the full press conference Sunday afternoon:

HPD holds press conference for body found in Henderson river

Here was our live update after shortly after 3 p.m.

Police find body in Ohio River

Here is Randy Moore’s report shortly after arriving on scene:

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

