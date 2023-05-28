Director of popular EKY coal miners’ museum dies at 65

HAGER HILL, Ky. (WYMT) - Tina Sue Webb, of Hager Hill, died on Saturday at the Pikeville Medical Center.

Webb was the Director of the Van Lear Historical Society Coal Miners’ Museum.

Funeral services for Webb will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30 at the U.S. 23 Country Music Highway Museum in Staffordsville.

Burial will follow at the Webb-Wells Cemetery at Daniels Creek in Van Lear.

Friends may visit the Phelps and Son Funeral Home on Sunday from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and on Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

In place of flowers, Webb’s family is asking for contributions to be made the the Van Lear Historical Society Coal Miners’ Museum.

