Common Memorial Day weekend injuries and illnesses

(PublicDomainPictures)
By Olivia Russell
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For so many families, Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer.

While that’s fun, a little preparation can help keep the celebration going.

Memorial Day weekend can bring an uptick in a variety of illnesses and injuries. The most common are skin-related reactions like bug bites, rashes, sunburns, cuts, even allergic reactions.

Nurses at Norton Prompt Care at Walgreens locations attribute that to people spending more time outdoors.

They said Memorial Day weekend can also bring dehydration, most associated with hot weather and alcohol.

All in all, some of these summer injuries and illnesses may be a bit hard to prepare for.

Amy Doolittle, a family nurse practitioner with Norton Healthcare, recommends putting together a small safety kit.

“I would make sure you’re staying hydrated- so lots of water, sunscreen, bug spray is also handy, maybe even some Benadryl in case you get bit by something,” she said. “I always take a little first aid kit with me too, just to have a little antiseptic and some Band-Aids handy.”

Some illnesses and injuries like heatstroke and severe allergic reactions can require urgent care, depending on how serious they are.

If you’re unsure, it’s always best to play it safe and get medical attention.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Kentucky State Trooper Roy Boleyn has died at age 72.
Retired Kentucky State Trooper involved in 1983 shootout dies
17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the...
Teenager pronounced dead at Lake Cumberland
A Knott County man has been reported missing after officials say he had not been seen since...
Update: Missing man found in Knott County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Body found at Warfield Park
Queen's coronation
2023 Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Queen crowned in Pineville

Latest News

The COVID national emergency is over, and now health departments are back to more normal,...
Ky. health departments returning to pre-pandemic operations
Quantum Healthcare expansion
EKY healthcare provider expanding in Perry County
9,455 Kentuckians tested positive for COVID-19 last month according to the Kentucky Department...
State officials weigh in on end of COVID-19 emergency declaration
State health figures show very low or “in the green” transmission in every county except for 3...
Local authorities weigh in on end to COVID-19 national emergency
Drug Take Back container
Properly disposing prescribed medication could be crucial