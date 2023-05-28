Common Memorial Day weekend injuries and illnesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For so many families, Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer.

While that’s fun, a little preparation can help keep the celebration going.

Memorial Day weekend can bring an uptick in a variety of illnesses and injuries. The most common are skin-related reactions like bug bites, rashes, sunburns, cuts, even allergic reactions.

Nurses at Norton Prompt Care at Walgreens locations attribute that to people spending more time outdoors.

They said Memorial Day weekend can also bring dehydration, most associated with hot weather and alcohol.

All in all, some of these summer injuries and illnesses may be a bit hard to prepare for.

Amy Doolittle, a family nurse practitioner with Norton Healthcare, recommends putting together a small safety kit.

“I would make sure you’re staying hydrated- so lots of water, sunscreen, bug spray is also handy, maybe even some Benadryl in case you get bit by something,” she said. “I always take a little first aid kit with me too, just to have a little antiseptic and some Band-Aids handy.”

Some illnesses and injuries like heatstroke and severe allergic reactions can require urgent care, depending on how serious they are.

If you’re unsure, it’s always best to play it safe and get medical attention.

