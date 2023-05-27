Update: Missing man found in Knott County

A Knott County man has been reported missing after officials say he had not been seen since...
A Knott County man has been reported missing after officials say he had not been seen since Sunday.(Knott County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 5-27-2023 Update: Police tell WYMT Justin Collins has been found.

We are told he is alive and safe.

Officials did not release any other information.

Original Story 5-26-2023: A Knott County man was reported missing after officials said he had not been seen since Sunday.

Justin Collins, 34, of Pippa Passes, is described as 5′7″ with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Collins’ location is asked to call the Knott County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 785-5354 or the Kentucky State Police at (606) 435-6069.

