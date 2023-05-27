Teenager pronounced dead at Lake Cumberland

17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the...
17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the Russell County coroner shortly before 9:30 on Friday night.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials in Russell County are investigating the death of a teenager at Lake Cumberland.

17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the Russell County coroner shortly before 9:30 on Friday night. According to officials, Powell was one of two people in a car that had entered the water. The other person reportedly was able to escape, according to KY Fish & Wildlife officers.

Powell is being taken to the state medical examiner in Frankfort for further evaluation.

The investigation is being led by KY Fish & Wildlife officers and the Russell County coroner’s office.

This story is ongoing and we will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Body found at Warfield Park
Retired Kentucky State Trooper Roy Boleyn has died at age 72.
Retired Kentucky State Trooper involved in 1983 shootout dies
An unidentified man has died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake.
Update: Coroner ID’s victim of drowning at Wolfe Lake
A former Bell County Detention Center jailer has been charged with raping an inmate.
Former Bell County Deputy Jailer charged with the rape of an inmate in 2016
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Two state police chase leads to multiple charges for Southern Kentucky man

Latest News

A Knott County man has been reported missing after officials say he had not been seen since...
Update: Missing man found in Knott County
At around 6:00 PM, Wolfe County Search & Rescue received a call for a serious leg injury near...
Injured hiker rescued in Wolfe County
Trooper Dies - 11
Buckhorn Graduation - Keaton 11