Sunday is looking soggy, gloomy and chilly

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An unsettled weather pattern looks to return to the region for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Scattered showers are likely with below-average temperatures.

Tonight through Sunday Night

Showers begin to move back into the region as we go into tonight. If you have any plans, you will need the umbrella as rain will be likely. We stay mostly cloudy tonight with lows falling into the lower-50s.

Sunday is not looking like a good day to be outside. Showers are likely under a mostly cloudy sky, and temperatures will be very cool for this time of year. Highs only top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Into Sunday night, scattered showers look to stick around. Again, we stay mostly cloudy and cool. Overnight lows dip into the lower-50s.

Tracking a Summerlike Weather Pattern

Models are trending cooler and soggier for Memorial Day. Scattered showers are possible under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures look to top out in the lower-70s. It does not look to be a washout, but you may need the rain gear at times. Lows fall into the mid-50s.

For the remainder of the upcoming work week, we are tracking a summerlike weather pattern.

An isolated shower can not be ruled out on Tuesday, but most of the region looks dry and partly cloudy. Highs rebound into the upper-70s and lower-80s. Lows look to bottom out in the lower-60s.

On Wednesday, we get even warmer. Highs look to reach the low-to-mid-80s by the afternoon under a mix of Sun and clouds. Scattered showers will be possible, especially during the afternoon and evening, but it will not rain everywhere. Lows bottom out in the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast does not change much on Thursday. We remain warm and partly cloudy with pop-up showers and storms possible by the afternoon and evening. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper-80s, and lows only dip into the mid-60s.

The summer sizzle looks to continue on Friday. Highs soar into the upper-80s across the region under a mix of Sun and clouds. A stray shower will be possible, but most of the area looks dry and warm. Overnight lows only dip into the mid-60s.

