Southwestern softball falls in 12th region final

By Nate Johnson
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Southwestern fell in the 12th region softball championship game 8-2 against East Jessamine on Saturday.

The Warriors were riding a six-game win streak coming into the game, with wins in the 12th region tournament against Somerset and Boyle County.

Southwestern ran into a tough team in the East Jessamine though, giving up a two-run home run in the first and ultimately losing 8-2.

Despite the loss, head coach Kevin Dalton believes this squad will be back soon.

” They’re a gritty group, our pitcher came back with a broken thumb after four weeks, pitched three of the better games, and that’s all you can ask for, said Dalton. “We expect to be in this game, this is our third consecutive trip we just got to figure out how to break the door down.”

Southwestern finished the season 20-16.

