South Laurel claims 13th Region title

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - South Laurel beat Corbin 6-0 to win the 13th region softball championship on Thursday.

Cardinal 8th-grade pitcher Kenzie Williams pitched a shutout game against a usually strong Corbin offense.

“She (Kenzie) was unstoppable today,” said South Laurel head coach Carly Mink. “She comes out here with a winning attitude and she’s not the only 8th grader, we start four 8th graders, and they’re playing like veteran players.”

South Laurel’s road to the title wasn’t an easy one, having to play cross-town rival North Laurel, who had only lost two games all year.

“We’ve battled a lot of adversity as the season’s gone on and I can’t seem to express how tough they are,” said Mink. “We’ve overcome injuries and they’ve just battled, playing in different positions if I needed them too, and anything that I ask them to do they do it with a winning attitude. You can’t ask for a better team.”

The Cardinals will play Daviess County in Lexington on June 2, at 2:00 p.m.

