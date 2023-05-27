South Laurel claims 13th Region title

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Nate Johnson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - South Laurel beat Corbin 6-0 to win the 13th region softball championship on Thursday.

Cardinal 8th-grade pitcher Kenzie Williams pitched a shutout game against a usually strong Corbin offense.

“She (Kenzie) was unstoppable today,” said South Laurel head coach Carly Mink. “She comes out here with a winning attitude and she’s not the only 8th grader, we start four 8th graders, and they’re playing like veteran players.”

South Laurel’s road to the title wasn’t an easy one, having to play cross-town rival North Laurel, who had only lost two games all year.

“We’ve battled a lot of adversity as the season’s gone on and I can’t seem to express how tough they are,” said Mink. “We’ve overcome injuries and they’ve just battled, playing in different positions if I needed them too, and anything that I ask them to do they do it with a winning attitude. You can’t ask for a better team.”

The Cardinals will play Daviess County in Lexington on June 2, at 2:00 p.m.

For the full state bracket click here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Body found at Warfield Park
An unidentified man has died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake.
Update: Coroner ID’s victim of drowning at Wolfe Lake
The toddler was returned safely and his father was arrested Thursday night, according to Royse...
SWVA man arrested, charged with multiple charges
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Two state police chase leads to multiple charges for Southern Kentucky man
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say

Latest News

Haven Ford presented a jersey to the Mountain Sports Hall of Fame on Friday morning.
Haven Ford presents jersey to Mountain Sports Hall of Fame
Mountain News at 6 - Haven Ford
14th Region Softball Semifinals - May 25, 2023
Daimion Collins transfers to LSU - May 25, 2023