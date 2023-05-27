Northern Kentucky triplets graduate from high school with an associate’s degree

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A set of triplets is graduating from a Northern Kentucky high school next week, but they each already have a degree from Northern Kentucky University.

Aidan, Reed, and Jakob Staley had to fight for their lives as they were born prematurely, weighing a little more than one pound.

Now they are 18 years old and graduating from Simon Kenton High School.

A few weeks ago, they earned their associate’s Degree from NKU through a program called Young Scholars Academy, a partnership between NKU and 11 Northern Kentucky high schools.

Students can earn up to 60 college credits during their junior and senior years of high school while attending NKU full-time. Some of those students will earn an associate’s degree in arts and integrative studies at a discounted rate. Students can also still participate in extracurricular activities at their high school, but they do not take any classes at the high school campus.

“You’re going to have to work harder than you would in your high school classes,” Reed explained. “But I think they’re a lot more fun because it’s like when I took it, I took acting classes and all sorts of things I really enjoyed.”

Jakob says he felt right at home at NKU.

“Feeling like I was part of something and I was learning something that would help me with what I want to do in the future,” he said. “And these teachers care about my success in the future. Always giving me more opportunities.”

Following in her brothers’ footsteps, Frannie, their 16-year-old sister, is one year into the two-year program. She will be one of 268 students enrolled in the program.

The proud parents, Lisa and Gerald Staley, are not only happy about their children’s academic success but that they’re healthy and happy as they get their diplomas!

“We’re incredibly proud of them, I mean, they had a very uncertain beginning. There was a lot of gloom and doom when they were babies because they were so premature,” Lisa said. “And they’re all going to graduate Suma Cum Laude.”

All of the Staley kids have plans to pursue their education beyond the associate’s degree. Aidan wants to be a lawyer, Reed is going to study computer sciences and computer programming, and Jakob is going to study sports journalism.

