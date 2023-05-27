Louisville-based non-profit visits EKY to promote resources for struggling military veterans

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky organization is traveling across the Commonwealth to talk with veterans and first responders about available resources during tough times, and on Saturday, the group made a stop in Morgan County.

“We have a resilient mind program that helps veterans overcome, get them back and get them to the place they wanna be. We have a lot of education. Just a ton of things that we do as an organization,” Veteran’s Club CEO Jeremy Harrell said.

Harrell explained 11 percent of Kentucky’s homeless population are men and women who served in the military, and around 20 percent of veterans struggle with PTSD.

“You know, as an organization that’s based out of Louisville, but we serve the whole state. You know, it’s important for us to be able to get to the places to provide access that they may not otherwise have,” Harrell said.

Morgan County Judge-Executive and retired veteran Jim Gazay is a first-hand witness to the troubles.

“It’s hard to find a job. They got things going on with their life. Their families try to support them but then they end up on the streets. So, that’s an issue that we have with our folks that go overseas and serve,” Gazay added.

The Veteran’s Club partnered with other organizations to promote helpful programs for veterans, and officials said each promoted event is a chance to serve people who served the country.

“It’s getting those resources to those veterans that’s the issue, and guys like Veteran’s Club, organizations like the DAV, VFW, they’re all there for the veterans that can go ahead and help them find those resources,” Gazay said.

One veteran said, after being discharged in 2009, he is still in the transitioning phase. He added he has dealt with issues since leaving the Army.

