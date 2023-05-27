Injured hiker rescued in Wolfe County

At around 6:00 PM, Wolfe County Search & Rescue received a call for a serious leg injury near...
At around 6:00 PM, Wolfe County Search & Rescue received a call for a serious leg injury near Angel Falls, which is a trail on private property off KY Highway 11.(Wolfe Co. Search & Rescue)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A hiker in Wolfe County was taken to the hospital after suffering from a leg injury on Friday evening.

At around 6:00 PM, Wolfe County Search & Rescue received a call for a serious leg injury near Angel Falls, which is a trail on private property off KY Highway 11.

After arriving on the scene, Search & Rescue was joined by Red STAR Wilderness EMS. The hiker, a 46-year-old woman from Lexington, was found just over one mile in from the trail head. First responders treated her injury before carrying her out of the trail.

The hiker was transported by her family to a local hospital for further treatment.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Body found at Warfield Park
Retired Kentucky State Trooper Roy Boleyn has died at age 72.
Retired Kentucky State Trooper involved in 1983 shootout dies
An unidentified man has died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake.
Update: Coroner ID’s victim of drowning at Wolfe Lake
A former Bell County Detention Center jailer has been charged with raping an inmate.
Former Bell County Deputy Jailer charged with the rape of an inmate in 2016
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Two state police chase leads to multiple charges for Southern Kentucky man

Latest News

A Knott County man has been reported missing after officials say he had not been seen since...
Update: Missing man found in Knott County
17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the...
Teenager pronounced dead at Lake Cumberland
Trooper Dies - 11
Buckhorn Graduation - Keaton 11