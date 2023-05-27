Injured hiker rescued in Wolfe County

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A hiker in Wolfe County was taken to the hospital after suffering from a leg injury on Friday evening.

At around 6:00 PM, Wolfe County Search & Rescue received a call for a serious leg injury near Angel Falls, which is a trail on private property off KY Highway 11.

After arriving on the scene, Search & Rescue was joined by Red STAR Wilderness EMS. The hiker, a 46-year-old woman from Lexington, was found just over one mile in from the trail head. First responders treated her injury before carrying her out of the trail.

The hiker was transported by her family to a local hospital for further treatment.

