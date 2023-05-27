‘I’ll gut you right here’: Man charged with threatening Little League umpire with knife

A West Virginia man has been charged with threatening a Little League baseball umpire with a knife and telling him, “I’ll gut you right here.”
By Matt Lackritz
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia man has been charged with threatening a Little League baseball umpire with a knife and telling him, “I’ll gut you right here.”

Franklin Darby was charged with brandishing a deadly weapon and assault on an athletic official following Monday’s altercation in Logan County, according to a criminal complaint.

Logan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nick Booth wrote in the magistrate court complaint that Darby, 62, of Whitman, was heckling the umpire during the game when the umpire removed his equipment and left the field. Darby followed the umpire while screaming and cursing at him.

Darby then pulled out the knife but fled the scene before police arrived, the complaint said.

“Been working ballgames and I’ve been at the sheriff’s office for about 16 years, Booth said. “It’s been one of the worst years on record.”

Booth said this is an extreme example but abuse toward umpires and coaches happens more than most think.

Logan High School Baseball Coach Kevin Gertz said he see’s abuse across all sports and levels.

“People are on umpires all the time,” he said. “People are on coaches. I get it all the time. People are on kids all the time.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Body found at Warfield Park
An unidentified man has died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake.
Update: Coroner ID’s victim of drowning at Wolfe Lake
The toddler was returned safely and his father was arrested Thursday night, according to Royse...
SWVA man arrested, charged with multiple charges
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Two state police chase leads to multiple charges for Southern Kentucky man
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say

Latest News

Andrew Zaheri
Lawsuit accuses Rowan Co. School board, superintendent, principal, of failing to investigate sexual abuse claims
A joint investigation by the Laurel County Drug Task Force and Whitley County Sheriff’s...
Joint investigation leads to arrest of reported Corbin fentanyl trafficker
An estimated 42 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday weekend....
AAA reports third highest travel rate for Memorial Day weekend in decades
Food trucks are popping up all around as the fad spreads and local entrepreneurs are hopping in...
Food Truck Friday: Entrepreneurs humbled by the hunger