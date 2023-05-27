Flags laid at Camp Nelson National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 20,000 veterans are laid to rest at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Jessamine County.

Servicemen and women who died serving their country are honored each year on this national weekend of remembrance.

“It’s just important for us all to try and show as much appreciation as we can,” said Richard Sizemore. “We wouldn’t be free today if it wasn’t for these fine soldiers who passed away serving our country.”

This weekend, volunteers came out to pay their respects and ensure that the sacrifice of these heroes, is never forgotten.

For Richard Sizemore and his Pack 311 Boy Scouts from Lexington, it’s an opportunity to understand why Americans observe Memorial Day.

“To honor the fallen soldiers that have fought for our country and help provide us the freedoms that we enjoy,” said Sizemore. “Teach them to respect those who have fought for our nation.”

The boys from Pack 311 were part of nearly 300 volunteers who participated in today’s “Flag In Day” at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Jessamine County, in preparation for Monday’s annual Memorial Day Service.

“To see the amount of kids, whether it was the kids who brought the adults or the adults who brought the kids,” said Samuel Deeds, retired Marine Corps.”It’s very special. It shows that somebody is wanting to keep the true meaning of Memorial Day alive.”

Nearly 19,000 flags in fact. A tradition that was started back in 1868 and has continued at Camp Nelson for more than 30 years.

“People die twice,” said Deeds. “First time is when they take their last breath and the second is when their name is spoken for the last time. Today we ask everybody to speak the names that are on these headstones. That way we become their family, because their family is no longer here. And their memory stays with us.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.