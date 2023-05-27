2023 Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Queen crowned in Pineville

By Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced on Saturday that the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival is the longest-running festival in Kentucky.

One of the most anticipated events within the festival is the Queen’s Coronation, and this year, 17 candidates representing colleges and universities across the Commonwealth took part.

Representing Southeast Community College, Paige Smith of Barbourville earned the coveted title of Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Queen.

“It means so much because I have just enjoyed myself so much,” Smith said. “Watching how seriously they take it and the tradition behind it, and all the thought and preparation behind every aspect of it; it’s just the fact that they chose me to represent them is very much an honor to me. I’m very honored and proud to be representing them.”

Smith joins a vast sisterhood of Kentucky Mountain Laurel representatives, in which she added that she feels honored to be a part of.

