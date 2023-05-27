28 people without a home after Perry County apartment fire

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fire crews confirmed they responded to an apartment fire in Perry County on Sunday.

Viper Fire and Rescue Chief J.C. Amburgey said 28 people are without a home after the fire in the Slemp community.

Amburgey confirmed the fire started in one apartment and spread to others through the attic.

No injuries were reported.

Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze.

