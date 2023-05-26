Woman wins $2 million lottery jackpot after thinking it was $2,000 prize

A California woman won a $2 million lottery jackpot thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket.
A California woman won a $2 million lottery jackpot thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - A Southern California woman recently got a pleasant surprise when finding out her lottery ticket was worth a couple million dollars.

According to the California Lottery, Ruby Evans’ million-dollar story began when she bought an Instant Prize Crossword scratch-off ticket at Sweet Time Donuts in Compton.

She scratched the ticket and thought she had won $2,000.

But when she returned to the store to obtain a claim form, the shop’s owner scanned the winning ticket and a new prize amount appeared in the amount of $2 million.

“I’ll tell you what, this is a big blessing. It’s given me a chance to pay off my bills, my mortgage and help my daughters,” Evans told lottery officials. “I’m having fun.”

Evans also shared that she previously won $5,000 from a lottery ticket bought at the same store.

The store owners will receive $10,000 for selling the $2 million ticket.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unidentified man has died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake.
Update: Coroner ID’s victim of drowning at Wolfe Lake
The toddler was returned safely and his father was arrested Thursday night, according to Royse...
SWVA man arrested, charged with multiple charges
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say
The Perry County Board of Education voted Thursday to consolidate Leatherwood Elementary and...
School board votes to consolidate Leatherwood and Viper Elementary schools
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Body found at Warfield Park

Latest News

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, left, sits between attorneys John Hoover and Alice Morical on Thursday,...
Doctor’s supporters, hospital system at odds with Indiana penalty for talking about 10-year-old’s abortion
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
GOP-led Texas House to vote Saturday on possible impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton
A Knott County man has been reported missing after officials say he had not been seen since...
Man reported missing in Pippa Passes
Lawmakers in Washington Taking Action to Address Growing Concerns Over Youth Social Media Use
Lawmakers in Washington Taking Action to Address Growing Concerns Over Youth Social Media Use