Whitley County wins 13th Region baseball title

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second time in three seasons, the Whitley County Colonels are headed to Lexington.

In a rematch of the 50th District championship, the Colonels got revenge with a 7-1 win over Corbin to win the 13th Region baseball championship.

Whitley County scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back. Mason Croley led the way offensively for the Colonels, batting in three runs and scoring once himself.

On the mound, Grant Zehr pitched a complete game for Whitley County, allowing only one run off three hits.

The Colonels will advance to the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament where they will play LaRue County on Fri., June 2 at 10 a.m.

