Whitley Co. attorney representing a client in ongoing trial arrested on DUI charges

Whitley Co. attorney representing a client in ongoing trial arrested on DUI charges
By Samantha Valentino
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Whitley County attorney currently representing a client in a trial was arrested on DUI charges on Wednesday.

Wednesday morning, attorney James Wren was supposed to be at the Whitley County courthouse to defend his client, but instead, he ended up getting arrested himself.

Instead of continuing Wren’s client’s trial, the judge declared a mistrial.

According to court records obtained by WKYT, shortly after 8:30 Wednesday morning, someone called 911 to report a car driving “all over the road” and “up on the sidewalk.”

“I stopped him right in front of his law office on Fourth and Sycamore,” said Officer Staci Walker with Williamsburg PD.

Officer Walker was the first responding officer.

“He said that he was supposed to be in court,” said Officer Walker. “He was nervous about a big case that the Williamsburg Police Department was gonna testify against him, and then he fell asleep.”

Then, Officer Walker called the department’s drug recognition officer to the scene. That officer, assistant chief Brandon White, conducted field sobriety tests.

“When he did the one-legged stance, he fell over. I actually thought I was gonna have to catch him,” said Officer Walker.

Wren was arrested and brought to Corbin Hospital for testing, where he submitted to a chemical test of his blood. Those results are still pending, according to the Williamsburg Police Department.

Wren told the News Journal, “he believes he was targeted and that his arrest was ‘politically motivated.”

“There is absolutely nothing that our department or anyone in this department has that is politically motivated towards this arrest,” said Williamsburg PD Public Affairs Officer Steven Hill.

It is unclear if Wren will continue to represent his client.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unidentified man has died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake.
Update: Coroner ID’s victim of drowning at Wolfe Lake
The toddler was returned safely and his father was arrested Thursday night, according to Royse...
SWVA man arrested, charged with multiple charges
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say
The Perry County Board of Education voted Thursday to consolidate Leatherwood Elementary and...
School board votes to consolidate Leatherwood and Viper Elementary schools
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Body found at Warfield Park

Latest News

Food trucks are popping up all around as the fad spreads and local entrepreneurs are hopping in...
Food Truck Friday: Entrepreneurs humbled by the hunger
Mountain News at 6 - Crowe Tire
Mountain News at 6 - KYMLF Guest Weather
Mountain News at 6 - Martin Co Body Found
Mountain News at 6 - KYMLF