Update: Coroner ID’s victim of drowning at Wolfe Lake

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - 5-26-2023 Update: The name of the man who died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake has been released.

The coroner has identified him as Michael Parker, 23.

No other information was released.

Original Story 5-25-2023: An unidentified man has died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake.

Wolfe County Search & Rescue was dispatched to the lake where they were told by a bystander that the 23-year-old man was trying to swim across the lake and went under the water.

Crews conducted a drag operation and were able to find the subject after 30 minutes of searching. The swimmer was brought to the shoreline and was attached to monitors, but was pronounced dead by emergency management.

Wolfe County Search & Rescue reminds people, especially ahead of Memorial Day, that swimming across a large body of water without a flotation device is highly dangerous.

