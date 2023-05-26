Texas Pete hot sauces recalled due to bottles possibly being mislabeled, containing soy

Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce is being recalled because it may contain soy that is not declared...
Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce is being recalled because it may contain soy that is not declared on the label.(U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Select bottles of Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce are being recalled due to the sauces possibly containing soy without it declared on the label.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the T.W. Garner Food Company is voluntarily recalling 50,688 bottles of the wing sauce.

Officials said no illnesses have been reported to date, but people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the recalled product.

The recall involves Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce packaged in 12-ounce bottles that were shipped to several states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Texas.

According to officials, the recall was initiated after a report was received from a customer that a bottle label was missing the allergen declaration of soy.

An investigation indicated that the problem was caused by applying the wrong label during a portion of the production run, officials said.

The only product affected by the recall is the sauce with the best use by date of Dec. 6, 2023, which is printed on the cap.

Customers have been urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The company also said anyone with further questions can contact a quality assurance manager at 336-231-6417.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unidentified man has died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake.
Update: Coroner ID’s victim of drowning at Wolfe Lake
The toddler was returned safely and his father was arrested Thursday night, according to Royse...
SWVA man arrested, charged with multiple charges
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say
The Perry County Board of Education voted Thursday to consolidate Leatherwood Elementary and...
School board votes to consolidate Leatherwood and Viper Elementary schools
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Body found at Warfield Park

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaks to reporters about the...
Biden says debt default deal ‘very close’ while deadline now set at June 5
The Milwaukee County Zoo says a baby camel was born this week.
Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes baby camel
FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
Biden celebrates LSU, UConn champion basketball teams at White House
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asks supporters to peacefully rally to protest vote to impeach