SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Retired Kentucky State Trooper Roy Boleyn has died at age 72.

Boleyn was born in 1951 in Knott County, and he was a Kentucky State Police Trooper. He was also a member of the Hindman Masonic Lodge 689.

He was buried on Friday at the Davidson Memorial Gardens in Ivel.

