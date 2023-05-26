Police: More than 47K milligrams of fentanyl found inside woman

Marianela Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl along with...
Marianela Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl along with two others, police reported.(Rumford Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUMFORD, Maine (CNN) - Police in Maine seized more than 47,000 milligrams of fentanyl from inside a person.

Rumford police pulled over a car on Sunday and said found drug paraphernalia but no drugs.

Police reported that after a K-9 alerted them to the groin area of one of the three suspects, they discovered she was carrying drugs.

Police said the woman, identified as Marianela Rodriguez, had nearly 24,000 deadly doses of the drug inside her.

She and two others were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl.

Police said a fourth man was in the car, but he was released without charges.

If convicted, each defendant could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison and fined up to $50,000.

Police said others will likely be arrested as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The toddler was returned safely and his father was arrested Thursday night, according to Royse...
SWVA man arrested, charged with multiple charges
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Two state police chase leads to multiple charges for Southern Kentucky man
The Perry County Board of Education voted Thursday to consolidate Leatherwood Elementary and...
School board votes to consolidate Leatherwood and Viper Elementary schools
An unidentified man has died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake.
Update: Coroner ID’s victim of drowning at Wolfe Lake

Latest News

Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Woman brings raccoon to Petco for nail trim, lets other customers kiss it
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window
A former Bell County Detention Center jailer has been charged with raping an inmate.
Bell County jailer charged with the rape of an inmate in 2016
FILE - A plane drops fire retardant near the Lake Christine wildfire on July 4, 2018, in...
Judge says fire retardant drops are polluting streams but allows use to continue