One seat looks different than the others at GRC graduation ceremony

Senior Herman Jacob Smith is in critical condition after being hit head-on in a wrong-way crash on I-75 that happened Sunday. Although he can’t be there in person, the school found a way to honor him.(WKYT)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday is graduation day for George Roger’s Clark seniors.

Preparation is underway, but one seat looks different than the others.

Senior Herman Jacob Smith is in critical condition after being hit head-on in a wrong-way crash on I-75 that happened Sunday. Although he can’t be there in person, the school found a way to honor him.

His cap and gown will be placed in the chair where he would have sat.

The school is also honoring him in other ways, by having a moment of silence and by having faculty carry his photo across the stage. Smith insisted on keeping these demonstrations brief so the focus isn’t all on him.

The graduation ceremony is Friday night at 7, and Smith is planning to make a video appearance during the graduation as well.

